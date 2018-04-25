Vavi lambasts massive salaries of CEOs, president

Thousands of workers took to the streets of Johannesburg in opposition to the proposed minimum wage of R20 rand an hour along with other proposed amendments to labour law.

JOHANNESBURG - The VAT increase was among the grievances raised by striking South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) members who staged marches in major South African cities on Wednesday.

A clear message has been sent to not only employers of corporate entities but also to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Speaking to the massive crowd on Wednesday afternoon, Saftu General Secretary Zwelinzima Vavi says they’re aware of the enormous salaries CEOs and even the president earn.

“The CEOs of the JHB listed companies on average are ranking R17.97 million every year."

Vavi reminded the crowd of the time Ramaphosa bid R18 million on a buffalo at an auction.

“He thought to buy a buffalo for R18 million. He sold three impala bulls for R27 million.

He says R20 an hour is an insult to the labour force of South Africa.