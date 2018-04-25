Vavi lambasts massive salaries of CEOs, president
Thousands of workers took to the streets of Johannesburg in opposition to the proposed minimum wage of R20 rand an hour along with other proposed amendments to labour law.
JOHANNESBURG - The VAT increase was among the grievances raised by striking South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) members who staged marches in major South African cities on Wednesday.
Thousands of workers took to the streets of Johannesburg in opposition to the proposed minimum wage of R20 rand an hour along with other proposed amendments to Labour Law.
A clear message has been sent to not only employers of corporate entities but also to President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Speaking to the massive crowd on Wednesday afternoon, Saftu General Secretary Zwelinzima Vavi says they’re aware of the enormous salaries CEOs and even the president earn.
“The CEOs of the JHB listed companies on average are ranking R17.97 million every year."
Vavi reminded the crowd of the time Ramaphosa bid R18 million on a buffalo at an auction.
“He thought to buy a buffalo for R18 million. He sold three impala bulls for R27 million.
He says R20 an hour is an insult to the labour force of South Africa.
#SAFTUStrike has arrived at the Department of Labour. [KS] pic.twitter.com/XHPjFIr8kT— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 25, 2018
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.