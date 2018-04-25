[UPDATE] 8 arrested in Pelican Park for public violence

About 200 protestors gathered in the area earlier on Wednesday attempting to disrupt traffic along Military Road.

CAPE TOWN - Police have arrested eight people on charges of public violence in Pelican Park.

The reason for the protest is unclear at this stage.

The police’s Andre Traut said: “Police members were been deployed to Pelican Park to maintain law and order, where approximately 200 protesters gathered to disrupt traffic and peace. Police action has been taken to calm the violence and eight protesters have been arrested. We’ll remain in the area until tranquillity has been restored.”

Update: #RoadClosure due to Protesting, N2 Outbound closed at Sir Lowry's Pass Rd and Inbound closed at Grabouw, use alt route. #BeTheChange pic.twitter.com/h7VWRTGQRx — Cape Town FMS (@CapeTownFreeway) April 25, 2018

Meanwhile, law enforcement officials remain on alert in the Grabouw area due to ongoing protests.

There are reports of tyres being burnt in the roadway as well as vehicles being stoned.

The N2 highway between Botriver and Gordons Bay remains closed in both directions.

Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa said: “People coming from Culloden towards Grabouw need to take the N2 at Botriver via Kleinmond Clarens Drive and people coming from Cape Town need to turn right at Gordons Bay and take the coastal road via Clarens Dive Kleinmond to get back at Botriver.”

The N2 is still closed at Sir Lowry’s Pass due to protests in Grabouw.