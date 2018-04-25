Tour bus attacked in CT amid bus strike

The city's Wayne Dyason says the demonstrators also removed the ignition key and demanded that the bus driver join their protest.

CAPE TOWN - It's emerged striking bus sector workers have attacked a tour bus in Cape Town's CBD.

The City of Cape Town says during Tuesday's incident, the tourists on board were forced to disembark.

The city's Wayne Dyason says the demonstrators also removed the ignition key and demanded that the bus driver join their protest.

“A bus transporting tourists in the CBD was attacked in the area around the castle. The attackers, apparently angry that the driver was working, took the keys of the bus and threw them away. They also cracked the windscreen of the bus. The tourists were stranded and the city’s law enforcement stepped in and transported them back to their hotel.”

This comes as talks continue to end a bus strike that has been crippling public transport since last week.

Employers have revised their 7% offer to between 8 and 8.5%, while unions have dropped their 12% demand to 9.5%.