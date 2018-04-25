Tiger Brands confirm presence of listeria strain at factory
Earlier this year, government, which has been criticised for taking too long to find the cause, linked the outbreak to "polony" made by Tiger's Enterprise food in Polokwane.
JOHANNESBURG - Tiger Brands, which is facing two class-action lawsuits over a listeria outbreak that’s killed 180 people, says results from an independent laboratory confirmed the presence of the deadly listeria strain in one of its food factories.
Tiger Brands has now released a statement saying it received confirmation of the LST 6 strain on Tuesday.
Those who've been affected want both Tiger Brands and Enterprise Foods to be found liable for the deaths and injuries caused.
The company says that all parties need for the court to decide whether the class action should go ahead, which of the two class actions should go ahead or whether a hybrid of the two should go ahead.
