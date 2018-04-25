‘Threat of violence' detected ahead of Nedbank Cup semi-final

Moses Mabhida Stadium manager Vusi Mazibuko says risks assessments were done ahead of last weekend’s match.

DURBAN - Management at the Moses Mabhida Stadium says a risk assessment was done ahead of the Nedbank Cup semi-final and authorities did, in fact, detect a threat of violence.

eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede and stadium management held a briefing, revealing the extent of damage caused by the soccer violence at the weekend.

Kaizer Chiefs fans stormed the pitch, causing over R2 million in damages after their team lost to Free State Stars.

“All of us knew of the possibility of negative reaction by Chiefs’ supporters if their team lost.”

Moses Mabhida Stadium manager Vusi Mazibuko says risks assessments were done ahead of last weekend’s match.

He was responding to a question about whether police and stadium managements ignored an intelligence report, warning them that there was a severe threat of violence.

But Mazibuko says their role is to provide infrastructure and the deployments of authorities are beyond their mandate.

“This was a PSL match. Therefore, the custodianship set with the League and the security company that worked on the day had to be appointed by them.”

A high-level task team is now investigating the incident.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)