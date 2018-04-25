Thousands of workers join Saftu march against minimum wage

Organisers say they are overwhelmed by the turnout of the Joburg leg of the strike, given that Saftu only applied for a permit from the Johannesburg Metro Police Department for 7,500 marchers to take part.

JOHANNESBURG/CAPE TOWN - The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) has handed over its first memorandum in Johannesburg to a representative of Gauteng Premier David Makhura.

Saftu members have gone on strike over proposed labour law amendments, which include the minimum wage bill.

Thousands of workers will also make their way to the Chamber of Mines where the next memorandum will be handed over. The large group is then expected to march to the Health and Labour departments as well.

It is part of a national strike called by trade union federation Saftu against the proposed minimum wage of R20 an hour

#SaftuStrike Thousands of marchers have arrived at Gauteng premier David Makhura’s office. They will hand over a memorandum. pic.twitter.com/A2RuNbrOCk — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 25, 2018

But that figure has been reliably pushed up much higher with thousands lining the streets.

Numsa’s Karl Cloete says they expected the national bus strike to delay transport for those attending but it has had minimal impact.

Workers here are singing and holding up placards criticizing government, especially President Cyril Ramaphosa for his plans to amend labour laws.

#SaftuStrike [WATCH] Workers arrive here in Newtown holding knobkieries and sticks. pic.twitter.com/yVlSZ7PNCl — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 25, 2018

In Cape Town, the demonstration is gathering momentum, with hundreds of protesters gathered in Keizegracht Street.

People are lining the streets with placards saying "stay away, defend our constitutional right to strike" and "reject slavery wages."

They’ll take their grievances to the City of Cape Town’s head offices before making their way to Parliament.

Saftu members have arrived at the Cape Town Civic Centre. #SAFTUStrike KP pic.twitter.com/Ok7Bkd0C2y — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 25, 2018