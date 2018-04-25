SuperSport boss Stan Matthews laments ‘number of factors’ for decline

SuperSport United CEO, Stan Matthews says that a number of factors have contributed to the club’s decline in the Absa Premier League this season.

JOHANNESBURG - SuperSport United CEO Stan Matthews says a number of factors have contributed to the club’s decline in the Absa Premier League this season.

Matsatsantsa are flirting with the relegation zone as they currently sit 15th on the log on 29 points from their 27 games. They have won only six games all season and have lost a disappointing 10 games with 11 draws.

SuperSport were flying high not so long ago. They won back-to-back Nedbank Cup titles in 2015/16 and in 2016/17 under current Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter. They also won the MTN Top 8 title in 2017 while also contesting in the CAF Confederations Cup final against TP Mazembe where they lost out.

Speaking to EWN Sport, Matthews explains what has caused such a dramatic slide in performances.

“We can look at the injuries, we can look at fatigue, we can look at the coach, we can look at refereeing decisions and maybe we can look at off the field stuff like the squad being assembled maybe not having enough bodies in anticipation that some might break down.”

Matthews also lamented the loss of New Zealand International striker Jeremy Brockie to city rivals Mamelodi Sundowns during the January transfer window. Brockie who had been a central figure for SuperSport in their rise to prominence in the domestic cup competitions had scored 54 goals for the club in two seasons.

“The Jeremy situation was a big blow to us, our key goal scorer for the club. Him being unsettled and wanting to leave wasn’t good for us, as well as a new coach in Eric Tinkler unsettled us.”

SuperSport had also competed in every domestic cup final in the previous season under Baxter, something that Matthews believes played a massive role in the fatigue levels of the players.

“The fatigue of 53 games last season because of African competition commitments and featuring in all the domestic cup competitions the season before, really affected us.”

Matthews says they don’t have a specific target to replace the departed Tinkler for the head coach position.

“At this time, it is difficult to talk to anyone. Coaches are currently in jobs or fighting for the league title or trying to survive relegation. So we can’t talk to anyone, it would be disrespectful.”

SuperSport play top of the table Free State Stars, follow strugglers Chippa United and Baroka FC in their last three games of the season.