Sundowns out to clinch league title at Maritzburg United
Mamelodi Sundowns will be looking to redeem their 3-1 Nedbank Cup semi-final defeat to Maritzburg United when they face the same opposition in a league encounter on Wednesday night.
JOHANNESBURG- Absa Premiership League leaders Mamelodi Sundowns will be looking to redeem their 3-1 Nedbank Cup semi-final defeat to Maritzburg United when they face the same opposition in a league encounter at the Harry Gwala Stadium on Wednesday night.
Victory for Masandawana could see them take an unassailable nine-point lead over Orlando Pirates depending on their result against Bidvest Wits at the simultaneous kick-off fixture at the Orlando Stadium.
Sundowns currently have 55 points and lead Pirates by six points who have 49 points from 27 games each.
It is a tricky encounter for Pitso Mosimane’s men who have already suffered a shock defeat at the hands of the high-flying Maritzburg just over 2 days ago.
Should Sundowns win, it would be their second league title in three seasons.
Kick-off at the Harry Gwala Stadium is at 19:30.
