Strand police call for info on teen's murder

The 13-year-old boy was shot and killed on Sunday evening.

CAPE TOWN - Police are investigating the murder of a 13-year-old boy in Strand.

The teen was shot and killed on Sunday evening.

The police's Frederick van Wyk: "We've opened a murder case for further investigation and we urge the community to get involved. Anyone with any information about shooting is kindly requested to contact the Strand police."

No arrests have been made.