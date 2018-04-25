Steinhoff’s former CEO Jooste gets creditor reprieve
CAPE TOWN - The former chief executive of crisis-hit retailer Steinhoff has agreed to settle a $120 million civil claim against his company by three lenders by December, lender Absa said on Wednesday.
Markus Jooste, who is under fraud investigation by the South Africa police, resigned in December when Steinhoff uncovered accounting irregularities that sent its share price crashing.
The out-of-court settlement comes after lenders Investec, ABSA and financial group Sanlam had turned to the Cape High Court to liquidate one of the entities that hold Jooste’s wealth in a bid to recoup their money.
The entity, known as Mayfair Speculators, asked lenders to give it until December to raise money through asset sales to pay back what it owes, said Absa spokeswoman Phumza Macanda.
Court papers show that Mayfair owes Absa around R226 million, Sanlam Capital Markets around R800 million and Investec roughly R250 million.
