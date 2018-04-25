State disputes Mantsoe's claim that Mokoena committed suicide

In his statement read in court last week, murder accused Sandile Mantsoe described Karabo Mokoena as depressed and suicidal. He’s accused of killing Mokeona in 2017.

JOHANNESBURG - Two state witnesses have disputed claims by murder accused Sandile Mantsoe that his ex-girlfriend Karabo Mokoena was found on a floor beside a box of tablets.

Mantsoe’s murder trial is being held in the Johannesburg High Court.

He’s accused of killing Mokeona in Lyndhurst in 2017 and burning her body. Mantsoe denies killing her, insisting she committed suicide, but he’s admitted to disposing of her body.

He referred to an incident where he asked a security guard to open his apartment where they allegedly found her unconscious surrounded by pills after attempting suicide.

On Wednesday, the State called Isaac Mabasa, the security guard who helped Mantsoe open his apartment in the early hours of 29 April 2017 after he locked his access card inside.

When asked whether he saw an unconscious woman in the apartment, Mabasa said no as he did not go inside.

The State then called Pule Kotelo, the investigating officer, who had visited the Sandton Sky where Mantsoe lived to inspect the occurrence book.

Kotelo says he did not find a record of any other incident where Mantsoe was assisted by a guard to open his apartment.

CAUSE OF DEATH

The High Court in Johannesburg has heard Mokoena’s post-mortem could not determine her cause of death due to the extent of burns she suffered.

The doctor who conducted the tests on Wednesday took the stand in Mantsoe’s trial.

Doctor Malerato Ramela took the witness stand after Judge Johnson sought clarity on the post-mortem report submitted by the State.

Judge Johnson asked Ramela about a finding in her report, related to soot that should have been found in Mokoena’s airways.

Ramela told the court how most of Mokoena’s body was completely burnt, making it difficult to tell whether she was dead at the time she was set alight.

Mantsoe insists when he found Mokoena she was already dead.

He says he panicked and burnt her body out of fear that nobody would believe that he did not kill her.

