SIU reveals stumbling blocks in bid to recover Nkandla upgrades money

SIU head Andy Mothibi says the civil process to recover money is taking too long and he’s called for the establishment of special tribunals to adjudicate certain civil disputes.

FILE: A view of the homestead of former South African President Jacob Zuma in Nkandla in January 2014. Picture: AFP.
FILE: A view of the homestead of former South African President Jacob Zuma in Nkandla in January 2014. Picture: AFP.
4 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has accused those implicated in the Nkandla upgrade scandal of using delaying tactics.

The SIU has instituted a civil recovery process to recoup hundreds of millions from those implicated in the upgrade of former President Jacob Zuma’s private residence.

However, the unit has revealed a few stumbling blocks as it briefed Parliament’s Justice Committee on its annual performance plan on Wednesday.

It’s been over eight years since a long list of state officials broke the rules during Zuma’s Nkandla home upgrade which cost the taxpayer well over R200 million.

One of the SIU’s high profile cases is that of Zuma’s architect Minenhle Makhanya, who the SIU wants to recoup R155 million from.

Makhanya was dropped by his lawyers in 2017, which added to the delays.

SIU head of civil litigation Gerhard Visagie said: “This matter has been met with a number of delaying tactics. The new attorneys are now on board. The case is very well advanced. We’re now at the stage where pre-trial conferences are being held.”

SIU head Andy Mothibi says the civil process to recover money is taking too long and he’s called for the establishment of special tribunals to adjudicate certain civil disputes.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

