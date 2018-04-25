SIU reveals stumbling blocks in bid to recover Nkandla upgrades money
SIU head Andy Mothibi says the civil process to recover money is taking too long and he’s called for the establishment of special tribunals to adjudicate certain civil disputes.
CAPE TOWN - The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has accused those implicated in the Nkandla upgrade scandal of using delaying tactics.
The SIU has instituted a civil recovery process to recoup hundreds of millions from those implicated in the upgrade of former President Jacob Zuma’s private residence.
However, the unit has revealed a few stumbling blocks as it briefed Parliament’s Justice Committee on its annual performance plan on Wednesday.
It’s been over eight years since a long list of state officials broke the rules during Zuma’s Nkandla home upgrade which cost the taxpayer well over R200 million.
One of the SIU’s high profile cases is that of Zuma’s architect Minenhle Makhanya, who the SIU wants to recoup R155 million from.
Makhanya was dropped by his lawyers in 2017, which added to the delays.
SIU head of civil litigation Gerhard Visagie said: “This matter has been met with a number of delaying tactics. The new attorneys are now on board. The case is very well advanced. We’re now at the stage where pre-trial conferences are being held.”
SIU head Andy Mothibi says the civil process to recover money is taking too long and he’s called for the establishment of special tribunals to adjudicate certain civil disputes.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.