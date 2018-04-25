Semenya may be forced to lower testosterone levels or face disqualification

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
Go

Semenya may be forced to lower testosterone levels or face disqualification

The IAAF will on Thursday release their ruling on the Hyperandrogenism – which is a medical condition characterised by excessive levels of androgens (male sex hormones such as testosterone) in the female body.

Caster Semenya. Picture: Supplied.
Caster Semenya. Picture: Supplied.
3 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Caster Semenya may be forced to take medication to lower her testosterone levels or face disqualification from her speciality race – the 400m and 800m races.

The IAAF will on Thursday release their ruling on the Hyperandrogenism – which is a medical condition characterised by excessive levels of androgens (male sex hormones such as testosterone) in the female body.

If the rule changes, Semenya will be forced to take medication on a daily basis to lower her testosterone levels.

Failure to consume the medication will result in Semenya being forced to quit the 400m and 800m races.

The rule is expected to be implemented from November 2018.

The implementation of this rule may undermine the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which ruled to suspend regulations in hyperandrogenism in women's athletics.

A similar ruling was passed in 2011 following her dominant performance in the 2009 IAAF championships.

The subsequent changes significantly impacted her performance in later races.

If the rule passes, and Semenya does not take medication, she will even have to give up her 1500m racing career as the rule is implemented on distances between 400m and 1600m.

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA