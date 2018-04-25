Semenya may be forced to lower testosterone levels or face disqualification
The IAAF will on Thursday release their ruling on the Hyperandrogenism – which is a medical condition characterised by excessive levels of androgens (male sex hormones such as testosterone) in the female body.
JOHANNESBURG - Caster Semenya may be forced to take medication to lower her testosterone levels or face disqualification from her speciality race – the 400m and 800m races.
If the rule changes, Semenya will be forced to take medication on a daily basis to lower her testosterone levels.
Failure to consume the medication will result in Semenya being forced to quit the 400m and 800m races.
The rule is expected to be implemented from November 2018.
The implementation of this rule may undermine the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which ruled to suspend regulations in hyperandrogenism in women's athletics.
A similar ruling was passed in 2011 following her dominant performance in the 2009 IAAF championships.
The subsequent changes significantly impacted her performance in later races.
If the rule passes, and Semenya does not take medication, she will even have to give up her 1500m racing career as the rule is implemented on distances between 400m and 1600m.
