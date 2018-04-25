#SaftuStrike: Workers gather in Newtown for march to Joburg CBD

There are marching against proposed labour law amendments including a minimum R20 per day minimum wage bill.

JOHANNESBURG – More than 1,000 workers have gathered in the Newtown precinct in the Johannesburg CBD ahead of a South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu)-led march expected to start in the next hour.

Marches will also take place in major cities including Durban, Cape Town and Bloemfontein.

Designated marshals are wearing yellow bibs, preparing to usher the thousands of workers expected to take part in Wednesday’s mass action.

Most marchers are dressed in red t-shirts and are waiting for other members to be transported to the assembly point.

The JMPD has given permission for this march which will start at the office of Premier David Makhura.

Workers will also march on the Labour and Health departments and the Chamber of Mines.

Traffic is still flowing in the area and streets are only expected to be cordoned off later.

#SAFTUstrike The scenes here in Newtown. The crowd is growing ahead of the start of the march. pic.twitter.com/8AnVUNgXPD — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 25, 2018

‘WE REJECT CYRIL RAMAPHOSA’

Secretary-general Zwelinzima Vavi has arrived at Newtown Precinct, where he will lead marchers to the office of the premier and the Labour and Health Departments, as well as the Chamber of Mines.

Meanwhile, the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) has strongly criticised the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) for speaking at Wednesday’s mass action, saying its president Sdumo Dlamini must mind his own business.

“President Cyril Ramaphosa is busy with his amendment bills and signing all of them the same way he has signed the minimum wage. We reject Ramaphosa… we reject him as a comrade, as a South African and as a president of this country.”

#SaftuStrike [WATCH] Workers arrive here in Newtown holding knobkieries and sticks. pic.twitter.com/yVlSZ7PNCl — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 25, 2018

Numsa youth coordinator Zwelohlanga Ndiki says Cosatu is not fighting for workers’ rights as they claim.

“They must apologise to the workers of the country for the nonsense that they’ve been doing.”

Numsa was expelled from Cosatu for bringing the party into disrepute in 2013.

Workers are holding up knobkieries and sticks, waving flags and placards asking for a review of the new labour laws.

More than a thousand workers have gathered in Newtown.

#SaftuStrike Workers gearing up for the march through Joburg CBD. pic.twitter.com/UOQ0LdPbg4 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 25, 2018

At the same time, political parties including the Economic Freedom Fighters, United Democratic Movement and Azanian People’s Organisation (Azapo) have told their supports to join the strike.

Azapo’s Maku Naroka says, “Concerns that have been raised by Saftu are legitimate. The minimum wage, as proposed by the government, will entrench poverty in our people. We felt that we have to be here and support this crucial course.”