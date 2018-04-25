Popular Topics
Saftu protesters hand over memoranda of demands

Saftu affiliates have described the proposed minimum wage of R20 an hour as an insult and are instead demanding a R12,500 minimum salary for all workers in the country.

Saftu workers protest in the Johannesburg CBD on Wednesday 25 April 2018. Picture: Mia Lindeque/EWN
Saftu workers protest in the Johannesburg CBD on Wednesday 25 April 2018. Picture: Mia Lindeque/EWN
3 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) says the government is colluding with white monopoly capital against workers and their families.

Workers affiliated to Saftu have handed over a memorandum to Gauteng premier David Makhura’s office, outlining their objections to labour law amendments but also the recent VAT increase which came into effect this month.

A second memorandum is now being handed over to the Chamber of Mines in the Johannesburg CBD.

Numsa’s Phakamile Hlubi-Majola says workers will continue to fight for their rights.

“Whether you like it or not, this government will listen to us. We will shut down the economy of the country.”

Saftu affiliates have described the proposed minimum wage of R20 an hour as an insult and are instead demanding an R12,500 minimum salary for all workers in the country.

Johannesburg workers say the strike will continue until the government gives them an acceptable response.

