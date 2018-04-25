Saftu protesters hand over memoranda of demands

Saftu affiliates have described the proposed minimum wage of R20 an hour as an insult and are instead demanding a R12,500 minimum salary for all workers in the country.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) says the government is colluding with white monopoly capital against workers and their families.

Workers affiliated to Saftu have handed over a memorandum to Gauteng premier David Makhura’s office, outlining their objections to labour law amendments but also the recent VAT increase which came into effect this month.

A second memorandum is now being handed over to the Chamber of Mines in the Johannesburg CBD.

Numsa’s Phakamile Hlubi-Majola says workers will continue to fight for their rights.

“Whether you like it or not, this government will listen to us. We will shut down the economy of the country.”

Johannesburg workers say the strike will continue until the government gives them an acceptable response.

#SaftuStrike WATCH Saftu affiliates arrive at the Chamber of Mines. pic.twitter.com/zYeatq7EZm — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 25, 2018

#SAFTUstrike #DBN A leader from FAWU says today’s mass action is long overdue. He says they got a raw deal in 1996 and today most workers are casual workers and Labour brokers sell them out to employers. ZN pic.twitter.com/XybhjvtBR8 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 25, 2018

#SAFTUstrike #DBN A sea of red outside the Durban City Hall. ZN pic.twitter.com/FIB2yXj12a — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 25, 2018