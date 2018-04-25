Saftu protesters hand over memoranda of demands
Saftu affiliates have described the proposed minimum wage of R20 an hour as an insult and are instead demanding a R12,500 minimum salary for all workers in the country.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) says the government is colluding with white monopoly capital against workers and their families.
Workers affiliated to Saftu have handed over a memorandum to Gauteng premier David Makhura’s office, outlining their objections to labour law amendments but also the recent VAT increase which came into effect this month.
A second memorandum is now being handed over to the Chamber of Mines in the Johannesburg CBD.
Numsa’s Phakamile Hlubi-Majola says workers will continue to fight for their rights.
“Whether you like it or not, this government will listen to us. We will shut down the economy of the country.”
Saftu affiliates have described the proposed minimum wage of R20 an hour as an insult and are instead demanding an R12,500 minimum salary for all workers in the country.
Johannesburg workers say the strike will continue until the government gives them an acceptable response.
#SaftuStrike WATCH Saftu affiliates arrive at the Chamber of Mines. pic.twitter.com/zYeatq7EZm— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 25, 2018
#SAFTUstrike #DBN A leader from FAWU says today’s mass action is long overdue. He says they got a raw deal in 1996 and today most workers are casual workers and Labour brokers sell them out to employers. ZN pic.twitter.com/XybhjvtBR8— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 25, 2018
#SAFTUstrike #DBN A sea of red outside the Durban City Hall. ZN pic.twitter.com/FIB2yXj12a— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 25, 2018
#SAFTUstrike #DBN The thousands of marchers have now arrived at the Durban City Hall where they will hand over their memorandum. They walked through Dr Pixley KaSeme street . ZN pic.twitter.com/7SdwDDlRxn— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 25, 2018
SAFTU members arrive at Parliament. #saftustrike KP pic.twitter.com/OA0qhjZiJm— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 25, 2018
More in Business
-
Steinhoff’s former CEO Jooste gets creditor reprieve
-
Vavi: Workers will occupy major cities until govt listens
-
Gungubele: SAA needs at least R20bn to possibly break even in 2021
-
[LISTEN] Nkonki blames media after losing govt contracts
-
[LISTEN] Proposed minimum wage: How did we get here?
-
YouTube deletes 5 million videos for content violation
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.