SABC journos robbed of equipment while covering NW protests
Police say they were confronted at about 2 pm on Wednesday afternoon. No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.
JOHANNESBURG - A group of journalists from the SABC have been robbed of their camera equipment while covering the violent protests in the North West.
Police say they were confronted at about 2 pm on Wednesday afternoon.
No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.
The police's Sabata Mokgwabone said: “I don’t have the details but I am aware that they were robbed of their equipment. We have not been able to arrest anybody. Actually, when I talked to them it was just after the incident. I am not even sure if they had registered a case already. However, I know that the incident did occur.”
The North West has been rocked by violence over the past week with protesters calling on Premier Supra Mahumapelo to resign.
Earlier this week, a 16-year-old boy died in Taung, allegedly after being shot by police.
