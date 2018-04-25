Repair work on R55 sinkhole near Laudium projected to cost tens of millions

A massive sinkhole spanning one entire side of the double carriageway appeared last month after a heavy downpour reducing traffic flow to just the north-bound lane.

PRETORIA – Motorists who use the R55 through Laudium have an indefinite wait on their hands because engineers will only start work to repair the sinkhole once it has fully collapsed.

The Gauteng Roads Department's Melitah Madiba says that work on the sinkhole can’t start at this stage.

“At the moment we’re still waiting for the sinkhole to completely collapse itself as we’re concerned about the safety of our employees.”

However, she says the hole is being studied.

“The department is currently investigating alternative repair methods. The department has also embarked on a process of sourcing the services of an experienced engineering company.”

The repair work is expected to cost tens of millions of rands.