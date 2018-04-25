#RandReport: Rand, bonds hit hard as dollar rally continues
At 1530 GMT the rand was down 1.1% at R12.4675 per dollar, its weakest since 10 January, after hitting a low of R12.5325 as emerging-market currencies dropped.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s rand tumbled to its weakest in more than the three months and bonds also fell, as a rally in the dollar and United States (US) Treasuries battered emerging currencies and stocks on Wednesday.
The Russian rouble was down one percent while the Turkish lira slipped 0.4%.
“The rand has weakened a lot this week and it’s because of a lot of external risks,” said Jameel Ahmad, global head of currency strategy at FXTM. “It’s not a South Africa story,” he said, pointing to rising oil prices and worries over a breakdown in the US.-Iran nuclear deal.
President Donald Trump has threatened to scrap the 2015 agreement under which Iran curbed its nuclear programme in return for sanctions relief, sparking a wave of risk-off sentiment globally.
The dollar hit a four-month high on Wednesday after a rise in benchmark US Treasury yields above three percent, leading investors to wonder whether the dollar was breaking out of a prolonged weak spell.
The yield on the benchmark bond due in 2026 was up 10 basis points to 8.335%, its highest since 14 February.
Stocks were also weaker, with the Top40 blue-chip index down 1.3% at 50,213 points and the wider All-Share index down 1.2% at 56,966 points.
“Our market is reacting to a weaker close of the US market, that’s why you saw a weaker opening,” said GT247 head of trading Nilan Morar.
Stocks falling the most were resources and financials tracking the currency’s tumble.
Royal Bafokeng Platinum was the biggest decliner on the All-Share, 9% weaker at R22.90, after World No. 1 platinum producer Anglo American Platinum sold most of its stake in Royal Bafokeng Platinum, on Wednesday.
Gold stocks closed 1.74% lower. Gold Fields was down 5.08% at R46.44.
The banking index was down 1.9% on the day.
ABSA fell 2% to R170.95, Nedbank weakened 2.9% to R285, while Standard Bank shed 1.5% to R212.
