Rand continues to weaken as dollar gains strength
The local currency had been trading in a tight range since January following changes to the country's political leadership but has now fallen due to a few factors.
JOHANNESBURG – The rand has continued to bear the brunt of the recent dollar strength, falling by around 2% since last week.
The local currency had been trading in a tight range since January following changes to the country's political leadership but has now fallen due to a few factors.
The rand hit R11.92 to the dollar exactly a week ago but has slipped since, trading at R12.39 at one point.
This is a three-month low against the dollar, with traders saying that it comes on the back of renewed strength by the greenback.
Some analysts say the rand is possibly starting to reverse the strengthening trend seen since mid-November last year.
They say the local currency was boosted by the election of President Cyril Ramaphosa after a period of political volatility.
However, they say that apart from this, the rand is not alone as several emerging market currencies have been affected by a stronger dollar.
Popular in Business
-
SAA in talks with Treasury, banks for fresh cash injection
-
Saftu strike aims to bring country to standstill
-
Eskom negotiating return date for exonerated exec Masango
-
KPMG faces possible shareholder protests in US
-
#RandReport: Rand jittery as US yields hit multi-year highs; stocks flat
-
‘Cash-strapped SAA urgently needs fresh cash boost to keep going’
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.