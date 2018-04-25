Popular Topics
Ramaphosa: DRC making good progress towards elections

Cyril Ramaphosa says the SADC leaders decided it was no longer necessary to send Namibian President Hifikepunya Pohamba as a special envoy to the DRC.

FILE: Congolese nationals take part in a march asking Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) president to leave office in Yeoville district of Johannesburg on 18 January 2018. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

PRETORIA – President Cyril Ramaphosa reports heartening progress towards elections in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) at the end of year.

Home from the SADC political and security summit in Luanda, he calls on all parties in the central African giant to ensure the poll takes places place peacefully and credibly.

The six SADC presidents gathered in Luanda had a first-hand briefing on political developments in the DRC.

Ramaphosa says the SADC leaders decided it was no longer necessary to send Namibian President Hifikepunya Pohamba as a special envoy to the DRC.

Good progress is being made on implementing the December 2016 political agreement in Kinshasa on the election calendar.

The country’s independent electoral commission is confident it can oversee the process.

