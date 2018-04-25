Ramaphosa: DRC making good progress towards elections
Cyril Ramaphosa says the SADC leaders decided it was no longer necessary to send Namibian President Hifikepunya Pohamba as a special envoy to the DRC.
PRETORIA – President Cyril Ramaphosa reports heartening progress towards elections in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) at the end of year.
Home from the SADC political and security summit in Luanda, he calls on all parties in the central African giant to ensure the poll takes places place peacefully and credibly.
The six SADC presidents gathered in Luanda had a first-hand briefing on political developments in the DRC.
Ramaphosa says the SADC leaders decided it was no longer necessary to send Namibian President Hifikepunya Pohamba as a special envoy to the DRC.
Good progress is being made on implementing the December 2016 political agreement in Kinshasa on the election calendar.
The country’s independent electoral commission is confident it can oversee the process.
Popular in Africa
-
Swaziland's King Mswati III renames country
-
Namibia may scrap black ownership requirements for mining companies - minister
-
Sixteen people killed in Nigerian church attack: police
-
Uganda’s Museveni issues public warning against oral sex
-
[OPINION] Swaziland: A country by any other name
-
Ethiopian businesses disappointed by new PM's economic stance
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.