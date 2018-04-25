PSL relegation battle to go down to the wire

The battle for survival in the Absa Premier League is set to go right down to the final round as only 10 points separate the bottom three sides.

JOHANNESBURG - The battle for survival in the Absa Premier League is set to go right down to the final round as only 10 points separate the bottom three sides.

Platinum Stars currently anchor the foot of the PSL table in 16th position, with 21 points from 27 games and look set to be automatically replaced by Highlands Park who have already secured PSL status for next season.

In 15th position is SuperSport United, who have endured a horrendous season, both domestically and on the continental front. Having contested the Confederations Cup final last season, Matsatsantsa have gone backwards, with the string of poor results prompting coach Eric Tinkler to resign from his role during the season.

Ajax Cape Town are also flirting with relegation, with only two points separating them in 14th place and SuperSport United. This could change drastically for the Urban Warriors before the end of the season, as they are set to know the fate of striker Tendai Ndoro’s eligibility case from the South African Football Association (Safa) after it was thrown out of court on Tuesday.

Safa will decide whether Orlando Pirates and Polokwane City’s protests will be upheld, which could see Ajax be docked points and end up in the relegation spots.

In the National First Division, two clubs are chomping at the bit to earn promotion to the premier division. Black Leopards and Jomo Cosmos currently occupy second and third place on the NFD log and will be fighting to secure their places in the promotion/relegation series at the end of the season.

All these scenarios hinge on Safa’s decision on Ajax, but it sure looks like the battle for survival will go down to the wire this season.