Protesters loot shops, vandalise businesses overnight in NW

JOHANNESBURG – Shops have been looted overnight in the North West and goods have been stolen from a truck.

Residents protested last week, torching buildings and vandalising property while calling for Premier Supra Mahumapelo to step down.

He is being accused of fraud and corruption.

The protests which have claimed two lives now prompted President Cyril Ramaphosa to go to the area to call for calm.

A 16-year-old teenage boy was killed in Taung this week and the circumstances around his death are being investigated by the Ipid because he is believed to have been shot by police.