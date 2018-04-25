Protesters burn tyres, block roads near Lotus River

A protest in Pelican Park has resulted in the closure of a section of Strandfontein Road on Wednesday morning.

CAPE TOWN - A protest in Pelican Park has resulted in the closure of a section of Strandfontein Road on Wednesday morning.

Law enforcement authorities are on scene.

Cape Town's traffic services' Richard Coleman: "Due to protest action in the Pelican Park area, we've got Strandfontein Road which is closed between Fifth Avenue and Spine Road. We've also got Strandfontein Road and Olieboom Road which is closed. We ask motorists to please be cautious when in the area."