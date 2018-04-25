PowerBall Results: Tuesday 24 April 2018

EWN brings you the winning Powerball results, check to see if you were a winner.

JOHANNESBURG – The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday 24 April are as follows:

Powerball results: 6, 16, 17, 39, 43 PB: 4

PowerballPlus results: 2, 11, 23, 24, 33 PB: 18

For more details visit the National Lottery website.