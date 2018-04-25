Pelican Park protest over service delivery, housing

A resident says that they received information on Tuesday night that the protesters planned to take to the streets.

CAPE TOWN - Grievances over alleged poor services and housing sparked a separate protest in Pelican Park on Wednesday morning.

A resident says that police are on scene.

She says they received information on Tuesday night that the protesters planned to take to the streets.

"From what I can hear and see is that there are protests happening, tyres burning on Strandfontein Road, and we cannot get out of Pelican Park... we cannot go towards Grassy Park."