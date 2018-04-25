Parly committee to launch state capture probe into Zwane, Mineral Resources Dept
The focus of the inquiry will be to investigate maladministration in the Mineral Resources Department and the role it may have played in facilitating the sale of Glencore assets.
CAPE TOWN - Parliament’s Mineral Resources Committee has decided to launch a full-scale inquiry into state capture within the department, particularly as it involves former Minister Mosebenzi Zwane.
The inquiry is akin to the probe into Eskom in which the committee will call witnesses to testify in public.
The Mineral Resources Committee says it is duty-bound to probe the findings of the Public Protector’s report on state capture.
Zwane has been fingered as central to allegations of state capture in the department.
He’s already appeared before the committee to answer Parliamentarians’ questions as a precursor to it determining whether to hold an inquiry.
The committee will now probe prima facie evidence of a conflict of interest involving Zwane.
It will also determine whether he breached the Constitution and the Code of Ethics for MPs.
The inquiry will seek to determine whether any officials were appointed or dismissed in the Mineral Resources Department, with the intent of pushing a particular agenda.
LISTEN: State capture: Mining committee finalising terms of reference
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
