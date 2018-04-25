Parly committee given green light to amend Ipid Act

The act governing the independent police watchdog, Ipid is set to be amended to give its head greater independence and put in place new rules for his or her removal.

CAPE TOWN – The act governing the independent police watchdog, Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), is set to be amended to give its head greater independence and put in place new rules for his or her removal.

Parliament’s police committee on Tuesday got the green light from the National Assembly to start work on the Ipid Act amendment bill.

After Ipid executive director Robert McBride successfully challenged his unlawful suspension, the Constitutional Court ruled that certain provisions of the current act were unconstitutional.

It gave Parliament until September this year to remedy the situation.

All parties came out in support of the proposal that the police portfolio committee draft and process amendments to the Ipid Act.

Committee chairperson Francois Beukman says: “In a nutshell, the amendment will provide for aligning the Ipid Act with the Constitutional Court judgment, provide for greater independence of the executive director of IPID in fulfilling his obligations and mandate and provide for legal certainty on the process for suspension and removal of the executive director.”

Democratic Alliance MP Zak Mbhele told the House the amendment Bill was important, given past political interference in the work of IPID and machinations against its head, Robert McBride.