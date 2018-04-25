[OPINION] Wenger didn’t adapt to the money game

On 20 April 2018, Arsene Wenger announced that he will be stepping down as manager at the end of the 2017/18 season, closing the curtain on a 22-year career.

I’ve said before that Wenger is one of the greatest managers to grace the sidelines of a football pitch. However, I’ve also mentioned that he needs to call time on his managerial career at the London club.

Please excuse me for referring to his greatness in the past tense, but with all due respect, I believe that is where his greatness belongs.

In an era where money was not flying around, the Frenchman revolutionised the English game and managed to go an entire season without losing a game.

He did all this while keeping the finances in check. He was a mastermind in both his tactical and accounting books.

Arsenal made significant progress under Wenger in the Henry, Bergkamp, Vieira and Adams era.

Fast forward to an era where clubs are owned by sheiks and money is the name of the game. Look at clubs that managed to ‘buy’ themselves success – Chelsea and Manchester City, to name a few.

I will not go into my thoughts on financial fair play, we can get into that another time.

Wenger did not fail due to poor tactics.

Unfortunately, he failed to adapt to the ever-evolving, money-driven, financial climate of the English Premier League.

He kept the club in the black when other clubs were losing hundreds of millions of euros. But, importantly, those clubs were managing to win trophies.

His failure to spend played a massive role in Arsenal not attracting world-class players and, subsequently, any trophies.

Stagnation – and to an extent - regression seemed to be the recurring themes in the closing stages of the Frenchman’s tenure at the helm.

Rewind to City beating Arsenal twice in a row and almost every analyst and fan called for Wenger’s exit.

As football fans in the last 24 months, we have continuously called for Wenger to step down. For us to now sing his praises as if the preceding months did not happen would be hypocritical.

For the storyline, I hope that his team win him the Europa League trophy.

Gratitude and applause should be given to a football great, but we should remember that we once called for his head.

Wenger would have bowed out as a hero if he stepped down three years ago, but his decision to stay on until now means that is unlikely.

Ahmed Kajee is an intern at Eyewitness News.