NW Nehawu hopes go-slow will be resolved

Workers at the Mmabatho Medical Stores barred the receipt and delivery of medical supplies to all facilities across the province bringing the situation to crisis point.

JOHANNESBURG - National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) in the North West says it's hoping for a resolution to the two-month long go-slow by its members during Thursday's meeting with the task team appointed to address problems in the Health and Social Development Departments.

Premier Supra Mahumapelo appointed the team of three MECs following the collapse of services in those two departments.

Workers at the Mmabatho Medical Stores barred the receipt and delivery of medical supplies to all facilities across the province, bringing the situation to crisis point.

Nehawu's Toffies Moemi said: “We also need to indicate that the status quo remains. However, we are hopeful of the fact that soon this impasse will be resolved and life will go back to normality.”