MPs call for Gupta family's SA passports to be revoked immediately
Processes followed by the Home Affairs Department in naturalising members of the Gupta family are set to come under scrutiny in Parliament.
After months of deliberation, the portfolio committee has finally reached agreement to conduct an inquiry into how they received South African citizenship.
MPs have also called for passports issued to members of the family to be revoked immediately, saying that they are being used to evade the law.
They say that they've received conflicting information from Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba, his predecessor Hlengiwe Mkhize and Director-General Mkuseli Apleni about the Guptas' naturalisation.
The committee says that it plans to conduct site visits to schools and businesses in the North West that received donations and investment from the Guptas, to determine the authenticity of supporting documents in their naturalisation application.
The ANC's Hlomane Chauke: "You are dealing with criminals. We are not dealing with ordinary persons, that we are worried how he acquired citizenship... how they have looted the country (sic)."
MPs say that the inquiry should not be rushed, and that it should aid in cleaning up the Home Affairs Department.
