Moses Mabhida Stadium damage at R2.6m - eThekwini mayor

EThekwini Municipality Mayor Zandile Gumede says amongst things damaged during the weekend's soccer violence are the pitch, goal posts, speed fencing and crowd management barriers.

A screengrab of Kaizer Chiefs fans destroyin camera equipment following their side's defeat to Free State Stars in a Nedbank Cup match at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on 21 April 2018.
A screengrab of Kaizer Chiefs fans destroyin camera equipment following their side's defeat to Free State Stars in a Nedbank Cup match at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on 21 April 2018.
4 hours ago

DURBAN - EThekwini Municipality Mayor Zandile Gumede says that the damage caused by the violent scenes at the Moses Mabhida Stadium amounts to R2.6 million.

Gumede has held a briefing in Durban on Wednesday morning with stadium management.

Kaizer Chiefs supporters stormed the pitch in a fit of rage after their side lost to the Free State Stars during the Nedbank Cup semi-final.

Gumede says that the stadium remains fully functional and no event cancellations have been made since the violence.

The mayor says amongst things damaged during the weekend's soccer violence are the pitch, goal posts, speed fencing and crowd management barriers.

This does not include the destruction of items such as cameras and media equipment.

Gumede says that a total of 18 people were attended to – 12 were treated on site – another 6 were taken to hospital and later discharged with only one person getting first aid.

The security gaurd who was caught on camera being beaten up by angry fans has also been discharged.

Meanwhile one of the suspects who has been arrested for the weekend incident appeared in the Durban magistrate's court.

