Mantsoe 'calm, cooperative & sober' when he pointed out Mokoena's body

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg High Court has heard how Sandile Mantsoe confirmed that he was not forced, influenced or encouraged to point out where he had disposed of Karabo Mokoena’s body.

Colonel Andre de Klerk from the city’s cluster detectives is testifying in the trial against Mantsoe on Wednesday morning.

Mantsoe is accused of killing 22-year-old Mokoena in 2017 and dumping her burnt body in a veld in Lyndhurst.

De Klerk has described Mantsoe as calm, cooperative and sober at the time that he pointed out the body of Mokoena, saying he fully understood the process that would follow.

De Klerk says he followed all the necessary steps, including informing Mantsoe of his rights of being silent and having access to a legal representative before going to the dumping site.

The colonel says when asked why he wanted to point out the body, Mantsoe said he just wanted to tell the truth.

He says Mantsoe then admitted to taking a tyre, wrapping it around Mokoena’s body and setting it alight.

De Klerk has given a detailed description of how Mantsoe took him and other officers from his Sandton Sky apartment, where he alleges he found Mokoena’s lifeless body to the place where he burnt the body.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)