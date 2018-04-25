Mantsoe 'calm, cooperative & sober' when he pointed out Mokoena's body
Colonel Andre de Klerk says he followed all the necessary steps, including informing Mantsoe of his rights of being silent and having access to a legal representative before going to the dumping site.
JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg High Court has heard how Sandile Mantsoe confirmed that he was not forced, influenced or encouraged to point out where he had disposed of Karabo Mokoena’s body.
Colonel Andre de Klerk from the city’s cluster detectives is testifying in the trial against Mantsoe on Wednesday morning.
Mantsoe is accused of killing 22-year-old Mokoena in 2017 and dumping her burnt body in a veld in Lyndhurst.
De Klerk has described Mantsoe as calm, cooperative and sober at the time that he pointed out the body of Mokoena, saying he fully understood the process that would follow.
De Klerk says he followed all the necessary steps, including informing Mantsoe of his rights of being silent and having access to a legal representative before going to the dumping site.
The colonel says when asked why he wanted to point out the body, Mantsoe said he just wanted to tell the truth.
He says Mantsoe then admitted to taking a tyre, wrapping it around Mokoena’s body and setting it alight.
De Klerk has given a detailed description of how Mantsoe took him and other officers from his Sandton Sky apartment, where he alleges he found Mokoena’s lifeless body to the place where he burnt the body.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.