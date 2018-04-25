Man shot dead in Strydom Park

Emergency services arrived on the scene in Randburg where they found the man had already succumbed to his wounds.

JOHANNESBURG - A man believed to be in his 40s has been shot dead in Strydom Park.

His car was riddled with bullet holes.

An eyewitness explained what he saw: “We saw a maroon-coloured double cab vehicle, we were being directed around it. We then noticed bullet holes in the vehicle and as we drove past, there a man slumped over the steering wheel, obviously dead.”

Police are now investigating the circumstances around the deadly shooting.