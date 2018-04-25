Man shot dead in Strydom Park
Emergency services arrived on the scene in Randburg where they found the man had already succumbed to his wounds.
JOHANNESBURG - A man believed to be in his 40s has been shot dead in Strydom Park.
Emergency services arrived on the scene in Randburg where they found the man had already succumbed to his wounds.
His car was riddled with bullet holes.
An eyewitness explained what he saw: “We saw a maroon-coloured double cab vehicle, we were being directed around it. We then noticed bullet holes in the vehicle and as we drove past, there a man slumped over the steering wheel, obviously dead.”
Police are now investigating the circumstances around the deadly shooting.
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.