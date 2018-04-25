Popular Topics
Man dies in Klerksdorp violent protest

Its alleged the man was shot by police in Jouberton during violent anti-Supra Mahumapelo demonstrations.

Running battles between protesters and police continue into the night in Mahikeng as demonstrators continue in their demands for the removal of Premier Supra Mahumapelo on Thursday 18 April 2018. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee/EWN
Running battles between protesters and police continue into the night in Mahikeng as demonstrators continue in their demands for the removal of Premier Supra Mahumapelo on Thursday 18 April 2018. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – North West police have confirmed one man has died during protests in Klerksdorp earlier on Wednesday.

It's alleged the man was shot by police in Jouberton during violent anti-Supra Mahumapelo demonstrations.

This brings the number of people who have died since the violent protests began in the North West to three.

SAPS spokesperson Sabata Mokgwabone says the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating.

“We can confirm that a case of murder has been opened for investigation by the Ipid on a murder that is allegedly related to the ongoing violent protests in Jouberton.”

