Man dies in Klerksdorp violent protest
Its alleged the man was shot by police in Jouberton during violent anti-Supra Mahumapelo demonstrations.
JOHANNESBURG – North West police have confirmed one man has died during protests in Klerksdorp earlier on Wednesday.
It's alleged the man was shot by police in Jouberton during violent anti-Supra Mahumapelo demonstrations.
This brings the number of people who have died since the violent protests began in the North West to three.
SAPS spokesperson Sabata Mokgwabone says the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating.
“We can confirm that a case of murder has been opened for investigation by the Ipid on a murder that is allegedly related to the ongoing violent protests in Jouberton.”
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.