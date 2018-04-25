Mabuza: No one who's helped loot SOEs will escape law
Deputy President David Mabuza says where new boards in SOEs have been appointed, they are under strict instructions to recover stolen funds and lay criminal charges against corrupt officials.
CAPE TOWN - Deputy President David Mabuza says those who have helped to loot state-owned enterprises (SOEs) won't be allowed to evade the law.
Answering questions in the National Assembly on Wednesday afternoon, Mabuza says where new boards have been appointed, they are under strict instructions to recover stolen funds and lay criminal charges against corrupt officials.
The Deputy President says guidelines that will assist the government in selecting board members for SOEs are being finalised. And the establishment of a council that will oversee the work of these boards is in the offing.
New boards appointed at Eskom and Denel have been instructed to determine whether contracts have been improperly awarded.
Asked whether he was assisting Parliament to have summonses served on the Gupta brothers to appear before the Eskom inquiry, Mabuza says as the leader of government business in Parliament, it is not his place to get involved.
“There are no people that will escape our law. We've got institutions that will pursue these individuals and will find them.”
Mabuza says SOEs' dependence on the fiscus must come to an end, and those which are commercial operations should start paying dividends to government.
