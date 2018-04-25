Mabuza faces MPs' questions in National Assembly

Deputy President David Mabuza is set to face questions on investor confidence, state capture and job opportunities for the youth.

CAPE TOWN - Deputy President David Mabuza's question and answer session in the National Assembly has got off to a fiery start, he's been accused by the Democratic Alliance (DA) of lying to the House.

Mabuza was spelling out the positive economic impact of ratings agency Moody's recently deciding not to downgrade the country's debt.

DA Member of Parliament David Maynier then asked Mabuza for his stance on nationalising the Reserve Bank, a move he said would have South Africa cast into junk status.

Mabuza refused to comment on this, claiming it was a new question.

“At no stage where these institutions, the Moody’s have reflected on the Reserve Bank. They reflected on institutions that in their mind were sort of redressing. And they are happy now that it looks like we are now reversing the tide.”

But Maynier then quoted from Moody's review, which cites the Reserve Bank as one of the institutions crucial to the country's credit profile.

“The Deputy President told this House that Moody’s did not refer to the Reserve Bank in its review. I have that document here and I’ve quoted from it and it does refer to the Reserve Bank. The Deputy President told an outright lie.”

Speaker Baleka Mbete ruled that Mabuza did not have to answer Maynier's question and that the matter will be discussed at a later date.

Earlier EWN reported that this is the second time Mabuza is before the House to answer questions since his appointment.

He is set to face questions on investor confidence, state capture and job opportunities for the youth.

The African National Congress wants to know from the deputy president about the sentiments of international investors towards South Africa, given the latest economic forecast for the country by international credit rating agencies.

He is also set to tell Parliament what steps he has taken since his appointment to improve accountability at state-owned enterprises and whether any sanctions will be imposed on directors given evidence before Parliament on Eskom and the SABC.

The Democratic Alliance has posed a question on whether Mabuza is acting against ministers who fail to pitch to answer questions in the National Assembly.

He's also expected to answer questions on job creation to alleviate poverty and inequality, and what plans are in place to ensure the success of public employment and anti-poverty programmes.

WATCH: David Mabuza Q&A in Parliament