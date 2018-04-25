Looting, property destruction in NW amid anti-Mahumapelo protests

The province has been gripped by violent protests with residents calling for Premier Supra Mahumapelo to step down.

JOHANNESBURG - North West police have confirmed incidents of looting and destruction of property in the Klerksdorp area.

It’s also being reported that some roads leading into Klerksdorp have been barricaded.

The police’s Sabata Mokgwabone said: “The province was relatively quiet during the night. However, incidents of looting were reported in some areas.”

At the same time, the protest has continued in Taung where a 16-year-old boy died on Monday, allegedly after being shot by police.