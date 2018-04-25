Looting, property destruction in NW amid anti-Mahumapelo protests
The province has been gripped by violent protests with residents calling for Premier Supra Mahumapelo to step down.
JOHANNESBURG - North West police have confirmed incidents of looting and destruction of property in the Klerksdorp area.
It’s also being reported that some roads leading into Klerksdorp have been barricaded.
The police’s Sabata Mokgwabone said: “The province was relatively quiet during the night. However, incidents of looting were reported in some areas.”
At the same time, the protest has continued in Taung where a 16-year-old boy died on Monday, allegedly after being shot by police.
After the earlier press briefing by the ANC in the North West supporting Premier Supra Mahumapelo, Delarey residents they felt provoked and torched the Tswaing Local Municipality. PP (visuals by eyewitness) pic.twitter.com/VIFJp8oxZm— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 24, 2018
