[LISTEN] Zille explains latest tweets on colonialism
CapeTalk | WC Premier Helen Zille says colonialism may have been evil but there are aspects of the its legacy which can be positive although these do not outweigh the bad.
CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Helen Zille says her latest tweets on colonialism were triggered by a number of questions sent to her about the slave trade.
She says her response to the questions was that there was nothing positive about the slave trade. She says in her response, she said colonialism helped end the slave trade.
She says colonialism may have been evil but there are aspects of its legacy which can be positive, although these do not outweigh the bad.
No, there is a difference between colonialism and aspects of its legacy. You need to distinguish between them. Historical events can be inherently evil, but aspects of their legacy can turn out to be positive, although the positive does NOT cancel out the negative.— Helen Zille (@helenzille) April 22, 2018
I agree, there was absolutely nothing positive about slavery or the slave trade. If you read the transformed SA history textbook (issued in democratic SA) you will see the acknowledgement that, despite its many evils, colonialism helped end slavery in parts of Africa.— Helen Zille (@helenzille) April 22, 2018
