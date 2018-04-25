Popular Topics
[LISTEN] Proposed minimum wage: How did we get here?

| Radio 702 presenter Karima Brown speaks to Sactwu's Etienne Vlok and Cosatu's Sizwe Pamla about the journey that led to the suggested minimum wage.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa is known for being among the top three most unequal countries in the world, according to the World Bank.

It is within this context that the struggle for a basic minimum wage has been fought.

After almost five years, a proposed minimum wage has been put on the table at R20 per hour, but this has been contested by most unions who say it is an insult to workers and tantamount to a slave wage.

Radio 702 presenter Karima Brown speaks to head of research at Southern African Clothing and Textile Workers’ Union Etienne Vlok and Cosatu spokesperson Sizwe Pamla about the journey that led to the suggested minimum wage.

“A lot of work has gone into it and it is unfortunate when you hear people being dismissive,” Pamla says.

For more information listen to the audio above.

