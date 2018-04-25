[LISTEN] Nkonki blames media after losing govt contracts
Radio 702 | Disgraced audit firm Nkonki Inc is voluntarily liquidating its Sunninghill office and blaming the media for its woes.
JOHANNESBURG - A week after the Auditor General announced the termination of its relationship Nkonki Inc, the black-owned audit firm announced it has taken the decision to undergo voluntary liquidation.
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield spoke to Nkonki’s Thuto Masasa, Willem Oberholzer and Dr Steven Firer about the liquidation and where it leaves the rest of the business.
“Our company is largely dependent on the public sector work… only 20% comes from the private sector,” Masasa says.
For more information listen to the audio above.
