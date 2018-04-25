Late Lebusa strike keeps Ajax away from drop zone

Ajax Cape Town captain Musa Lebusa’s 92nd minute headed goal helped his side beat Baroka FC 1-0 at Athlone Stadium to stay just two points away from the relegation zone.

JOHANNESBURG - Ajax Cape Town captain Musa Lebusa’s 92nd minute headed goal helped his side beat Baroka FC 1-0 at Athlone Stadium to stay just two points away from the relegation zone.

In a game that lacked clear cut chances for both sides for the majority of the encounter, Lebusa’s goal moved Ajax to 14th on the log, above SuperSport United and Platinum Stars who face a tough battle of working themselves out of the play-off and automatic relegation positions respectively.

The Urban Warriors threatened late in the game through the on-form Yannick Zakri, who missed a number of chances to score.

Though Ajax are away from the relegation zone, they must still negotiate two more games against champions-elect Mamelodi Sundowns and under fire Kaizer Chiefs this season.

Perhaps their biggest concern would be the decision on striker Tendai Ndoro’s on-going eligibility case. Earlier on Tuesday, the Gauteng High Court had dismissed the club’s appeal to have a decision to block Ndoro from presenting Ajax again this season.

The matter will now be decided by the South African Football Association and it could mean that Ajax will be docked points for playing Ndoro against Orlando Pirates and Polokwane City, who lodged complaints to the PSL.