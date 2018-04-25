Popular Topics
KZN Saftu members say minimum wage protest long overdue

Saftu affiliates are also calling for an end to labour brokers and the outsourcing of workers.

Saftu members across the country took to the streets to express their disapproval over the proposed R20 per hour minimum wage. Picture: @SAFTU_media/Twitter.
Saftu members across the country took to the streets to express their disapproval over the proposed R20 per hour minimum wage. Picture: @SAFTU_media/Twitter.
3 hours ago

DURBAN - South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) demonstrators in KwaZulu-Natal have read out their memorandum to officials outside the Durban City Hall.

Saftu’s deputy general-secretary Moleko Phakedi says Wednesday’s demonstration was long overdue and the independence of this federation is likely to be more effective than others.

“We reject the level at which the minimum wage has been set, the exclusion of the domestic workers, farm workers and EPWP workers. We further believe that the amendments made to the Labour Relations Act are very suicidal on the part of workers.”

Phakedi says the exclusion of Saftu from National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac), which set up the panel to discuss the minimum wage, was done for political convenience

“Despite the fact that we’ve applied, they’ve not responded to us yet. We believe they’ve been keeping us out of Nedlac for convenience.”

Saftu affiliates are also calling for an end to labour brokers and the outsourcing of workers.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

