KZN Saftu members say minimum wage protest long overdue

Saftu affiliates are also calling for an end to labour brokers and the outsourcing of workers.

DURBAN - South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) demonstrators in KwaZulu-Natal have read out their memorandum to officials outside the Durban City Hall.

Saftu’s deputy general-secretary Moleko Phakedi says Wednesday’s demonstration was long overdue and the independence of this federation is likely to be more effective than others.

“We reject the level at which the minimum wage has been set, the exclusion of the domestic workers, farm workers and EPWP workers. We further believe that the amendments made to the Labour Relations Act are very suicidal on the part of workers.”

#SAFTUstrike #DBN A sea of red outside the Durban City Hall. ZN pic.twitter.com/FIB2yXj12a — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 25, 2018

Phakedi says the exclusion of Saftu from National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac), which set up the panel to discuss the minimum wage, was done for political convenience

“Despite the fact that we’ve applied, they’ve not responded to us yet. We believe they’ve been keeping us out of Nedlac for convenience.”

#SaftuStrike Joburg marchers line the streets of Newtown. First stop is at premier’s office. pic.twitter.com/UGFJJLWZOV — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 25, 2018

#SAFTUstrike #DBN The thousands of marchers have now arrived at the Durban City Hall where they will hand over their memorandum. They walked through Dr Pixley KaSeme street . ZN pic.twitter.com/7SdwDDlRxn — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 25, 2018

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)