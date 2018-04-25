JMPD officers deployed ahead of #SaftuStrike
The JMPD's Edna Mamonyane says that several roads in the city will be cordoned off while marches make their way to the Premier's office the Chamber of Mines and Health and Labour departments.
JOHANNESBURG – Motorists are being advised to stay clear of the Johannesburg CBD from 10am on Wednesday morning as more than 7,000 people are expected to join the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) on a nationwide strike.
Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officers have been deployed to the assembly point at Newtown precinct.
Saftu has vowed to bring the country to a standstill as it leads various marches in various provinces calling for a higher minimum wage.
“Traffic will be gridlocked. Lilian Ngoyi, which is former Bree Street, is a taxi route, so people that will want to use taxis around that time must know that there will be gridlock. But our officers are here.”
There are also concerns that highways will be blocked to traffic but the JMPD says that all national roads are free flowing.
But OR Tambo International Airport's says travellers should leave earlier to ensure they don't miss their flight.
Spokesperson Leigh Gunkel-Keuler says: “As this is a national strike, one can anticipate that there will be some impact on road transport. This could have an impact o nth time you take to travel to the airport.
“We’d like to advice passengers to play it safe, to anticipate these delays and leave earlier for the airport.”
