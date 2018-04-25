JMPD deploys additional officers to Zandspruit protest

The JMPD says that protesters are pelting passing vehicles with stones.

JOHANNESBURG - Additional police officers have been deployed to Zandspruit where a violent protest is underway on Beyers Naude Drive.

It is understood that the demonstration is over land invasions.

JMPD's Wayne Minnaar: "Protesters have become violent at Beyers Naude and Marina Street at Zandspruit. Motorsists should avoid that intersection for now because more officers are being sent to the intersection to control the situation."