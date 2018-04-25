Israeli ambassador to SA wants to improve bilateral relations

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
Go

Israeli ambassador to SA wants to improve bilateral relations

Bilateral relations between South Africa and Israel are prickly. However, Lior Keinan notes that trade between the countries reaches almost a billion dollars annually.

Ambassador to South Africa Lior Keinan. Picture: Twitter/@LiorKeinan_
Ambassador to South Africa Lior Keinan. Picture: Twitter/@LiorKeinan_
one hour ago

PRETORIA - Ambassador to South Africa Lior Keinan says Israel wants to bring bilateral relations up to speed with the improved ties it has in the rest of the continent.

He was speaking at national day reception in Pretoria where the official South African representative made not a single critical remark.

Bilateral relations between South Africa and Israel are prickly.

However, Keinan notes that trade between the countries reaches almost a billion dollars annually.

He advises the many South Africans he meets with a genuine desire to experience Israel.

“Get on a plane and see the street of Jerusalem for yourself. Walk on the beaches of Tel Aviv, eat at our world-class eateries and markets.”
Assistant director for Middle Eastern Affairs Zanele Ngoqo takes a sanguine view of the future.

“There is a potential of a future collaboration between South Africa and Israel and that’s a real fact. It can only get better and not worse.”

She recalls the important role played by many Jews and Israelis in South Africa’s liberation struggle.

Timeline

Popular in World

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA