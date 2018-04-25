Israeli ambassador to SA wants to improve bilateral relations

Bilateral relations between South Africa and Israel are prickly. However, Lior Keinan notes that trade between the countries reaches almost a billion dollars annually.

PRETORIA - Ambassador to South Africa Lior Keinan says Israel wants to bring bilateral relations up to speed with the improved ties it has in the rest of the continent.

He was speaking at national day reception in Pretoria where the official South African representative made not a single critical remark.

Bilateral relations between South Africa and Israel are prickly.

However, Keinan notes that trade between the countries reaches almost a billion dollars annually.

He advises the many South Africans he meets with a genuine desire to experience Israel.

“Get on a plane and see the street of Jerusalem for yourself. Walk on the beaches of Tel Aviv, eat at our world-class eateries and markets.”

Assistant director for Middle Eastern Affairs Zanele Ngoqo takes a sanguine view of the future.

“There is a potential of a future collaboration between South Africa and Israel and that’s a real fact. It can only get better and not worse.”

She recalls the important role played by many Jews and Israelis in South Africa’s liberation struggle.