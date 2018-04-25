Gale force winds, thunderstorm & heavy rain expected in CT

As part of a winter readiness plan, city officials will prioritise informal settlements and houses built on and around mountain slopes or in areas prone to flooding.

CAPE TOWN - Disaster Risk Management officials are on high alert following forecasts of severe weather conditions for Cape Town.

As part of a winter readiness plan, city officials will prioritise informal settlements and houses built on and around mountain slopes or in areas prone to flooding.

Disaster Risk Spokesperson Charlotte Powell said: “The SA Weather Service has advised the city’s Disaster Management centre that Cape Town will experience severe weather conditions from Wednesday evening until Thursday morning. Gale force winds, thunderstorm and heavy rainfall are expected over the Cape Metropole.”