Eskom says coal stockpile levels at most power stations stable

There are however shortages at seven Eskom stations which are equipped with only a 20-day supply. While this is not ideal, the utility says its working to divert excess coal.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says stockpile levels at almost all its power stations are sitting at 35 days and its system is relatively stable.

There are, however, shortages at seven of its stations which are equipped with only a 20-day supply.

While this is not ideal, the utility says it is working to divert excess coal and is reaching out to other suppliers.

Eskom's Khulu Phasiwe said: “So ultimately what we want to do is to make sure that we build a buffer of over 20-day of coal stockpiles at each one of our power stations to make sure that we do not have any problems, especially heading into winter.”