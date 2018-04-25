Eskom negotiating return date for exonerated exec Masango
Masango was suspended in November last year following a forensic investigation that alleged that he was involved in serious misconduct.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says that it is currently negotiating a return date for its group head of capital Abraham Masango, who has been cleared of all wrongdoing.
The utility announced on Tuesday that he has now been cleared of all charges.
Eskom's Khulu Phasiwe: "Eskom management, through the acting CEO, are in the process of negotiating with him to come back if he so wishes. But in terms of the allegations that were levelled against him, they have been lifted."
