Erasmus to take his time on selecting Bok captain

Regular options for the captaincy birth, Warren Whiteley and Eben Etzebeth are racing against the clock to be fit for selection when Erasmus names his first Bok squad in a few weeks’ time.

JOHANNESBURG - SA Rugby Director of Rugby and Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus says he will take his time on selecting his Springbok captain for the June internationals against Wales and England.

Speaking at the Cape Town International Airport on Wednesday following his arrival from the third and final Springbok alignment camp in Durban, Erasmus said he will select a player that is fit and ready to play as his captain.

Erasmus says he is prepared to pick a youngster if need be as his captain if they are fit.

“If none of the regular guys isn’t ready, we might have to make a bold call and pick a young gun if they are fit and firing. We can’t sit and hope that the senior guys will be fit.”

The former Munster boss says that he has a few options to choose from as his captain ahead of the opening game against Wales in the American capital city of Washington DC on 2 June.



“I think the group will only be announced on the week of the 26th of May, a week before the opening game against the Welsh. We will give Warren enough time to see how he recovers, but we have four or five options we are looking at as potential captains.”

After the clash against Wales in the United States, the Boks return home to face England starting on 16 June at the Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein in their first of three Test matches.