EFF wants David Mabuza's Q&A sessions reduced

CAPE TOWN - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) are proposing that Deputy President David Mabuza’s question and answer sessions in Parliament be cut from once a month to just four times a year.

Democratic Alliance chief whip John Steenhuisen told the House on Wednesday afternoon the EFF’s plan was raised in Wednesday’s meeting of party whips.

As leader of government business, Mabuza is responsible for whipping ministers and their deputies into line when it comes to accounting to Parliament.

Answering questions in the National Assembly Wednesday afternoon, Mabuza avoided saying whether he’d discussed with the red berets their proposal to reduce his own responsibilities.

Mabuza says steps are being taken to ensure ministers meet their parliamentary duties. Members of Parliament have repeatedly complained about some of them failing to pitch to answer questions.

But it then emerged that the EFF wants the National Assembly’s rules changed to significantly reduce the number of times Mabuza himself must come and answer questions.

DA chief whip John Steenhuisen: “I’d, therefore, like to ask you, deputy president, whether you are in favour of reducing your accountability responsibilities in this House and whether you’ve met any member of the EFF to discuss this rather bizarre request?”

Mabuza would not say he’d discussed the plan with the EFF.

“I’m aware that you’re still discussing the matter and I’d also want to hear the views of that meeting.”

EFF MPs accused Steenhuisen of being "opportunistic".